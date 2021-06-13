In a historical moment in which robotics is conquering all fields of biomedical technology, astrology and more, the chain Domino’s has invested in the development of a robot that delivers the square to your doorstep. These are robotic trolleys that travel the streets of the city with the task of delivering pizzas, without the need for a real driver to guide them.

Here’s how Domino’s home delivery works

“We are excited to continue innovating for Domino’s customers by testing standalone delivery with Nuro in Houston”he explains in one Note Dennis Maloney, senior vice president and chief innovation officer of Domino’s Pizza: “There is still so much to learn for our brand about autonomous delivery space. This program will allow us to better understand how customers respond to deliveries, how they interact with the robot, and how it affects store operations. The growing demand for large, pizza tasting creates the need for multiple deliveries and we look forward to seeing how standalone delivery can work alongside Domino’s existing delivery experts to better support customer needs. “

THE R2 trolleys, developed by Domino’s, in collaboration with Nuro, specialized in robotics, they will be able to start carrying out their task in the streets of Houston, delivering the pizzas but also the drinks. In order to carry out this project she gave herself up US Department of Transportation approval required: the first step of the experiment will allow robots to move only in certain areas of the city and at set times.

The customer, after ordering his pizza, will receive a PIN, thanks to which you can open the trolley that contains the supplies. Thanks to a dedicated app, the buyer will be able to follow the movements of the Domino’s robot: once it reaches its destination, the user will receive a notification on his smartphone: “Nuro’s mission is to improve everyday life through robotics. Now, for the first time, we are launching autonomous real-world deliveries with R2 and Domino “, he has declared Dave Ferguson, Nuro co-founder and president. “We are thrilled to introduce our autonomous delivery robots to a select group of Domino customers in Houston. We can’t wait to see what they think ”.