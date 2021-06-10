The manufacturer of “Barbie” American company Mattel announced the launch of a new line of dolls made from recycled plastic waste. The company is trying to reduce the amount of waste in the world and the burden on nature, as well as to attract buyers to rational consumption, writes CNN.

A collection of three different Barbie Loves the Ocean dolls with a summer / beach theme announced by Mattel will be produced from recycled plastic waste from Mexico’s Baja Peninsula. For this purpose, the company will merge with a large enterprise Envision Plastics, which obtains secondary raw materials from various types of plastics and polyethylene. The initiative will help save the peninsula from landfills and reduce the amount of hazardous non-degradable waste in the oceans. A Barbie doll made of recycled plastic will cost the buyer about $ 10 (700 rubles).

Related materials

“We must do our part to protect the planet to set an example of sustainable production for the next generation. This is the brand’s social mission and the evolution of Barbie, ”said Lisa McKnight, Senior Vice President of Mattel.

In May, the company announced the launch of the Mattel Playback program, whereby people can send their old branded toys for recycling to create new Mattel products. The project started with the brands Matchbox (plastic model cars) and MEGA toys (constructor). In the future, other products of the company will be connected to processing.

76-year-old toy company Mattel has pledged its customers to use 100 percent recycled or recyclable materials in both products and packaging by 2030.

The enormous harm to the planet from plastic pollution is pushing global manufacturers to search for new solutions and alternative raw materials. Calls for smart consumption and the introduction of “green” marketing are equally important. At the beginning of June, the Mir payment system found out that the majority of the inhabitants of Russia are striving to protect nature. Cleaning up after picnics and avoiding disposable plastic bags in stores has become the most popular environmental measure.