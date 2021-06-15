Drafting

When starting operations the weight registers today a loss against the dollar of 0.09 percent, with which the exchange rate interbank rate stands at 19.98 pesos per dollar, according to data from Bloomberg.

Citibanamex sold the dollar yesterday up to 20.22 pesos, while BBVA Mexico did it at 20.13, Banorte in 20.15 pesos, Santander at 19.88 and Azteca Bank in 19.74 units.

The weight it depreciated slightly along with most currencies of emerging countries, while investors showed greater appetite for the dollar pending the meeting of the Federal Reserve American on Wednesday.

Real time dollar

.The euro It was sold at the window for a maximum of 24.58 pesos and was bought for 24.10 pesos. For its part, pound sterling it was offered at 28.40 pesos and acquired at 28.04 pesos.

The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) registered the previous session an exchange rate of 19.90 pesos per dollar.

