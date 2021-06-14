From the official page on the American site of Nintendo we learn today that Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!, the new version of the title of the Team Saved, will also include the Italian language, along with English, French, Japanese, German, Spanish, Korean, Russian, Chinese and Portuguese. The game will weigh 1.1GB and will be available digitally from next year June 30th, later also in the retail edition.

In addition to on Nintendo Switch, the game will come up PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and of course on PC. Physical editions will only be available for PlayStation and Nintendo consoles. Unfortunately, the price of the digital version is not yet known, but the physical one is around $ 30.

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! Immerse yourself in the most disturbing psychological horror video game! Welcome to a scary world of poetry and seduction! Write poetry for your loved one and rewrite your story to achieve the perfect ending. This is the right opportunity to find out why DDLC is one of the most loved psychological horror games of the decade! Recruited in spite of you in the Literary Club of the school, you will look for the right words and moves to conquer your beloved, but the love on the school desks will soon vanish in horror! Will you be able to reveal the secret of dating games and reach the perfect ending? DDLC’s shocking original experience returns with Doki Doki Literature Club Plus, packed with new features and exclusive content! Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! contains: 6 new side stories of friendship and literature, with hours of unreleased content

Over 100 unlockable images with new game graphics, backgrounds, new sketches and more

26 songs, including 13 unreleased unlockable songs by Nikki Kaelar, with special guests Jason Hayes and Azuria Sky

An integrated DDLC music player. Perfect for relaxing with a playlist of your favorite songs. Or just one. In loop. Forever

A high fidelity upgrade, with all graphics now in Full HD (1080p) Here is the Literary Club! Sayori – Sayori, your childhood friend, starts the story by recruiting you to the Literary Club! Dreamy and overflowing with positive energies, Sayori has a great passion: bringing happiness to others. Natsuki – Natsuki tries to be tough, but she’s so pretty it’s hard to take her seriously! He seriously risks becoming attached to those who know how to listen and respect his love for nice things. Yuri – Yuri, shy and reserved, takes refuge in reading, but has a passionate side in store for those who really understand her enigmatic mind. Monika – Monika, the superstar president of the Literary Club, will lead you to a perfect ending. Monika is always willing to give valuable advice, be it literature or love! This game is not suitable for children or for easily impressionable people.

