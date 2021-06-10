A couple in Saxony pulls a dog behind a car by the trailer hitch. He is injured, a trail of blood 120 meters long runs across the asphalt.

Leipzig (AFP) – In Eilenburg, Saxony, a man and a woman pulled a dog behind them on the trailer hitch of a car and injured them. As the Leipzig police announced on Thursday, witnesses noticed the cruelty to animals on Wednesday and led the police to the crime scene. A black and white dog was attached to a dog leash on the trailer hitch of a pickup truck.

The animal had bloody paws and crawled behind the car. The police also noticed a trail of blood 120 meters long. On site, they met the 34-year-old dog owner and the 31-year-old driver of the car. The two are now being investigated for an offense against the Animal Welfare Act. The injured dog was confiscated and given to an animal shelter.