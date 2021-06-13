He had been missing for two days. He had walked away after the car he was traveling in had an accident and he had run away in fear. This story has a happy ending and it’s also funny since they found him on a farm doing what he likes most: looking after the sheep.

The four-legged protagonist of this story is called Tilly and he was traveling by car with Linda Oswald’s family along Idaho State Highway 41 when there was an accident with another car, literally throwing the dog out of the rear window.

Miraculously unharmed, but stunned and frightened, Tilly escaped and lost his footsteps. At least six people witnessed what happened and stopped to provide relief and help search for the dog. For more than 10 hours, many undertook to search everywhere, but nothing: but there were no traces of Tilly.

The Oswald family decided to write and publish a message on Facebook attaching the photo of the two-year-old dog and more than three thousand people shared the post. It was then that Tyler, Travis and Zane Potter realized that the dog in that photo was the same one they had seen on their family farm south of Rathdrum.

Both families thought the same thing: Tilly was attracted to the farm and the sheep he saw there, a real passion for him: “I think that dog was trying to herd them, like a sheepdog,” said Travis Potter satisfied. helping to bring the fugitive four-legged home.

