The Amazon title will finally come out, if all goes well, on August 31.

The reality is that we all really want to see what he has finally done Amazon Games with New World, after the various failures that the company has suffered in the world of video games. This new game is a Open world online RPG that promises a lot of freedom to players and arouses the interest of many users, who want to see what it can offer.

The game will feature Expeditions, in which multiple players will unite on dangerous adventuresNow, on the occasion of the Summer Game Fest, The Game Awards has shared a new video of 18 minutes talking in depth about New World and what we can find in the game. In it, we learn more about the history of the title and how our character fits into the world that the development team has created. Our ultimate goal will be unite humanity to fight the monsters that have invaded the world and want to end the peace.

The most striking thing about the video, beyond being able to see a lot of gameplay of the game, is that Amazon Games has announced that the game will have the “Expeditions”, a kind of raids in which several players will join in dangerous adventures. The creators claim that they will be challenging, that they will have unique mechanics and bosses, and that the rewards will be worth it. There will be six launch expeditions.

The video also gives us a good review to the world that we will find in New World and Amazon Games has introduced two new zones Regarding what players were able to see in the beta held last summer, proof that the study assures that it was very useful thanks to user feedback. The map promises to be varied and with a quite considerable size.

The game has suffered various delays, the last this year. New World was due to come out in the spring of 2021, but finally its departure was marked for the August 31, 2021 on PC. The last news we knew before was the worry of the players by the store that will be in the gameAlthough Amazon assured that it only exists to make things easier for those who play for a short time.

