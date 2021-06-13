Not only games have been announced during the E3. Once the presentation of XboxThey surprised us with an unexpected announcement that perhaps improves the lives of more than one person. Especially for those fans who are looking for something to help them keep their drinks cold.

That’s right, as you have seen in this video, we can finally have in our possession a Xbox series x, even if it’s in the form of a mini fridge. With the design and shape of the real console, no one will ever suspect that you don’t actually have the console. Just tell them you can’t play because there is no light or something.

We already have the Xbox minirefri, by when will the PS5 modem?

The origin of this peculiar refrigerator is a mockery of the first comments of the fans regarding the design of the Xbox series x. Well after its reveal, there were hundreds of reviews that said that the console had all the earmarks of being a refrigerator.

It is not the first time Xbox joins the joke, because during the launch of the console, some gaming celebrities received a few coolers. Even the famous rapper, Snoop dogg received one of these Xbox appliances, only that one was a normal size.

We also have to thank the community of Twitter, since in a competition against Skittles about who had the best tweets. The followers of Xbox helped him position himself on the candy brand, so the marketing manager, Aaron Greenberg, promised the creation of these mini refrigerators.

Mini fridges will hit stores in late 2021, we hope they won’t be as limited as consoles. Now we just have to wait for the arrival of the PS5 wi-fi modem to complete the decoration of our dreamed gamer apartment.

