Scientists in India fear that children will be most vulnerable to infection with the emerging corona virus in the third wave of the epidemic, which in their opinion will be “more severe”, given that the virus has mutated in a way that completely weakens the immune system, causing additional damage such as “black fungus”.

Black fungus is a rare type of fungal infection that has been observed in some people with Covid-19, and is characterized by the growth of thread-like growths in and around blood vessels, and it can be life-threatening in patients with diabetes, or people with severe immunodeficiency.

The disease often affects the sinuses, the brain or the lungs, but it may also extend to other areas of the body, such as the digestive system.

According to Consultant Pediatrician at Fortis Hospital in Mumbai, Dr. Jesal Sheth, children are less likely to get black fungus compared to adults, although there are reports documenting such infections that occurred after infection with Corona.

And Sheth indicated that malnourished children are more likely to be infected with the black fungus, compared to other children.

He stressed the need not to ignore a number of symptoms associated with the black fungus in children, in order to prevent serious complications.

And the website “India” quoted Sheth as saying: “Parents should monitor a group of symptoms related to the black fungus, such as headache, swelling of the forehead or one side of the face, in addition to the appearance of black crusts around the nose, blurred vision, chest pain, cough and guest breathing.”

Doctors advise to prevent children from contracting the black fungus, to make sure to make them wash their hands frequently, and not to touch the eyes, nose and mouth except with clean hands.

According to Sheth, early detection and timely treatment are the “key” to saving children with black fungus, which are treated with antifungal drugs with surgery according to the clinical diagnosis.