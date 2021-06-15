In our parts Dodge has been gone for a while, except for some import cars, but in the United States they can still count on a loyal fan base. Not least because they simply do what many car enthusiasts like: building contemporary bouwen muscle cars, which is all about big engines, high power and fast acceleration. Dodge especially seems to be having fun spooning the Hellcat V8 into every model they have including the seven-seat Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat unveiled last year.

Under the hood of the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat is a 6.2 liter V8 of the Hemi family, good for a peak power of 720 hp and a maximum torque of 875 Nm. That compressor-cranked power is put on the asphalt via an eight-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. Barely 3.5 seconds is enough to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h, in 11.5 counting is also the important for Americans. quarter mile traveled. The SUV combines a top speed of 290 km/h with a towing capacity of 4 tons.

Mandatory electrification

But Dodge will also have to give in to electrification, especially now that the brand is part of Stellantis. By 2030, the majority of Stellantis manufacturers should have a fully electrically powered model range. And then, of course, Dodge has to follow. But for Dodge, it’s not the batteries or the range that matters. For the adrenaline-addicted Americans, EVs have to be very fast. In fact, the electric Dodge should be the fastest accelerating production car of them all! A crown that now sits on the head of the Tesla Model S Plaid, which sprints from 0 to 60 mph (96.54 km/h) in 1.99 seconds.

That electric sprint bomb should maintain the Dodge image, but of course there will also be less performing models that will use the electric and hybrid technology that Stellantis currently offers and further develops. And then we think first of the plug-in hybrid powertrain that Jeep will use for the Wrangler 4xe and the Grand Cherokee 4xe.