Researchers from the Department of Rheumatology, Immunology and Allergy at Brigham & Weemens Hospital in Boston, USA, have named drinks that may have an effect on arthritis. 217 subjects named the consumption of carbonated drinks as the cause of worsening symptoms of the disease, writes the British Express.

“Past scientific work has shown that drinking sugar-sweetened beverages is associated with an increased risk of rheumatoid arthritis,” the doctors explained. Their colleagues at the UK’s National Health Service added that rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks healthy tissue around the joints. This causes the thin layer of cells that cover the joints to become inflamed, releasing certain chemicals, which can cause the joint to lose shape and collapse. Several scientific studies have shown that alcohol can increase the frequency and severity of gout attacks, a type of arthritis that causes sudden, severe joint pain. Doctors recommend spending “a few alcohol-free days each week.”

The deterioration of the condition occurs because the consumption of large amounts of alcohol becomes a “trigger” for an attack of gout. Alcohol increases the risk of developing disease in a healthy body. Experts from the British Gout Society clarified that drinking beer may increase the likelihood of developing gout more than wine or other alcoholic beverages. “Alcohol can raise blood uric acid levels,” doctors warned, suggesting that sugary drinks and alcohol be controlled for joint health.

Earlier, the dentist said that the wrong bite and the position of the teeth can lead to the development of diseases such as arthritis and arthrosis. According to the doctor, if these diseases have affected the temporomandibular joint, with the help of which the lower jaw moves, then problems such as clicks, crunching, pains begin, the mouth does not open wide.