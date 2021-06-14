In the pandemic, the task of thought is to discern the crossroads and find a way out, not to create false dilemmas. Education without exemplarity is not credible, nor is it ethical to project responsibilities onto others.

Doctors on duty usually indicate isolation and avoid hospitalization; Internists make sure that patients do not come to the ICU; intensivists do their best to bypass the respirator. Difficult decisions are made as a team. Sometimes the patient refuses to be intubated and this does not mean that assistance is denied. Triage was adopted in medicine during the Napoleonic wars.

The alteration in the links made the services adopt video calls and face-to-face with further isolation, to humanize and alleviate the loneliness of hospitalization, even allowing the final farewell (dignified death). Sometimes the sick person asks for his own bed, or a hospital room.

The usefulness of epidemiology is to see the general, statistical panorama, but the care of the patient is a clinical, individual act, tailored to the patient and does not correspond to decrees or media discourses. We doctors who practice in the field know this. Viruses damage day and night, they do not know about privileges or ideologies. The chinstrap, the distancing, the hygiene rules are for everyone, even those vaccinated against Covid-19.

We had the advantage of traveling in the last cars and seeing what was happening in the first ones, however we missed the opportunity. The pandemic requires a global, comprehensive, depoliticized approach, with intelligent management, that is, more testing, raking, rapid controls, vaccinations, social and emotional containment. The “essential” is what we cannot do without. Doctors handle data (scientific method), not beliefs. Beyond genetics and other factors, the immune system is helped by complying with the vaccination schedule, with good nutrition and hydration, exercise, rest, suppression of bad habits and, avoiding panic and anguish … Medicine with Hippocrates left behind the magic stage, we cannot ask him to also perform miracles.

Prof. Dr. Roberto M. Cataldi Amatriain

Professor of Internal Medicine-Director of Medical Residences

President of the Argentine Academy of Ethics in Medicine

OTHER LETTERS

“The devaluation of the word is worse than the monetary”

Argentina has devalued the currency for a long time. And it also has devalued the word.

The currency devaluation is based, in part, on a lack of confidence in governments and their economic policies.

The word is devalued when someone in whom we must all trust, today says one thing and tomorrow another. Each year the Executive Branch sets fiscal goals, plans the distribution of spending and estimates future inflation. And every year, that estimate falls short, very short.

The same thing happens with the presidential word. One thing is what I say in the campaign and another is what I do when I have already won. It is one thing to ask “not to do politics with the pandemic”, and another to launch diatribes against the opposing jurisdictions to blame them for the infections. It is one thing to fill your mouth with Latin American unity, and another to confront brother peoples with their indigenous and jungle past.

The devaluation of the word is worse than the devaluation of the currency. Because if we do not believe in the word of the other, this, our little world, becomes much, much more hostile than it is until now.

Ricardo Fuentes

Everyday stories that are impossible to forget

The havoc that Covid is causing in our daily lives are much stronger emotions than in 2020. As a teacher and health personnel I come in contact with stories that it is impossible not to remember and that turn in my head every day. The death that is close to people we thought we would see grow old with happiness and enjoyment; Post Covid sequelae that prevent even the simplest and most basic things, such as self-feeding.

Nothing goes unnoticed and makes sensitive even the most surly and insensitive or hermit in the world. I think we are like leaves in the wind, wanting to fall on lands that give life, sometimes with fear of falling and being stepped on and going unnoticed. I dream that those leaves fly so high and that their dance takes us to lands where hope, tranquility and relief take over all the inhabitants of this beautiful Argentina.

Veronica Mariana Ciolli Ceccato

Outraged by the salary increase in Congress

The lack of reaction of the Argentine people (I include myself) to a new mockery of our Congress is really unusual. The 40% increase that was awarded is one more example that our representatives (?) Lost common sense or do not see the reality of what happens to 95% of the people. I say 95% because the other 5% are what in my opinion is the new social class that has been constituted by a deformation of our fragile democracy: the political oligarchy (senators, deputies, governors, mayors …).

Infuriating is the lack of reaction we have. And I am not asking to march to destroy Congress. I do ask that there be silent marches of repudiation, that journalists be more energetic in the face of this nonsense … They are taking us to a limit situation in the economic, health and, above all, they mock us with this self-increase.

I adhere, without being a Peronist, to the general’s phrase: “When the people exhaust their patience, they make the lesson to thunder.”

Alfredo Mansur

The new rental law continues to motivate complaints

The new rental law caused an unnecessary confrontation between the parties. If the obvious error is recognized, it is up to good people to cancel it and give the tenants and owners the freedom to sign the rental contract without confrontation. In a delicate moment where all Argentines urgently need PEACE. Officials (no matter the political color), each step to follow should think about it, evaluate it, act with common sense, to avoid any new crack.

The intervention of the State in the different rental laws was never satisfactory either for owners or for tenants, still less to impose deadlines by law. We have very negative experiences when these agreements were frozen for so many years and the evil that caused the advancement of people who invested in construction using their savings in the country (instead of encouraging them, they were notoriously damaged). Thus, the free commercialization between both parties is lost, as corresponds in a state of law, causing avoidable damages for both parties. With a respectful dialogue agreements are always reached.

Peace is not just the absence of discord and violence. Peace means harmony and a climate of understanding and tolerance. Transactions must be free and not make them fail, because they also have an impact on the country’s economy. Fair thinking and correct action on the part of the people cannot fail to influence the government (we are in a democracy).

Humberto Charo Amerise

