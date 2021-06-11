Otolaryngologist, phoniatrist Anna Kolesnikova explained what body temperature is considered normal and why its increase does not always signal an illness. According to her, the uniformity of the temperature norm at the level of 36.6 degrees has long been expanded, according to Channel Five.

“Normal temperature is from 35.5 degrees to 37.5 degrees Celsius. The temperature during the day can vary up to 0.6 degrees with minimum values ​​in sleep and early in the morning. The peak is celebrated at 16:00 – 18:00 “, – said Kolesnikova. She added that there are a lot of factors for increasing and decreasing temperatures, and this is not always a disease. Natural physiological processes can increase the temperature after eating, sports, stressful experiences.

Another factor affecting the temperature indicator is the method of its measurement – by what device and in what place it was measured. Dr.Kolesnikova called the measurement in the armpit or external auditory canal the best option. There are also oral and rectal options. More precisely, measurements in mercury thermometers – an error of no more than 0.1 degrees. Infrared pistols are also accurate, and electronic gadgets are often misused. “You need to understand that after the sound signal, you can watch the temperature only if you measured it orally or rectally,” the doctor explained. In other cases, the temperature should be measured with an electronic thermometer for at least ten minutes, like a mercury one.

Earlier, the doctor spoke about the dangers of low body temperature. This symptom may indicate a decrease in thyroid function and damage to the hypothalamus, where the center of thermoregulation is located. According to her, we can talk about neoplasms, including malignant ones.