The first titles are already available in the Microsoft store to be able to test them.

As Xbox announced a few days ago, on the occasion of E3 2021 its second demo event has been launched. The Xbox Summer Game Fest Demo It is a great opportunity to test videogames that are in development and get an idea of ​​what is to come. This time, more than 40 games They will have new trial versions available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One.

Although the event has started now, still we don’t know exactly which are all demos that will be in the same, since Xbox is releasing them little by little and has not given the final list at the time this article is written. Even so, we leave you below the list of all the video games that are already available to test in the event although, as we say, more will arrive in the next few hours.

Xbox Summer Game Fest Demo Demos

Arrietta of Spirits

BattleCakes

Black Book: Prologue

Button city

Cardaclysm: Shards of the Four

Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered

Clone Drone in the Danger Zone

Clouzy!

ConnecTank

Deathtrap Dungeon: The Golden Room

Echo Generation

The Eternal Cylinder

Faraday Protocol

Get Packed

Godstrike

Justice Sucks: Recharged

Lake

Lawn Mowing Simulator

Paint the Town Red

Princess farmer

The Riftbreaker: Prologue

Saber

The Strange Story of Brian Fisher: Chapter 2

Strings Theory

The Tale of Bistun

Tanknarok

Tea cup

Trigger Witch

Tunic

Wreckout

The event is officially available from June 15 to June 21, although some demos advanced their departure a few hours. The Riftbreaker: Prologue, Sable and Tunic stand out, and the offer is varied and for all audiences. Of course, it must be borne in mind that many of these versions are just a sample of what the game will be. Many of them have content that will not be as is in the final video game.

“Many of these demos they are early and some are from games that won’t be available for quite some time […] Y are not necessarily indicative of the final product “, indicated Xbox. Be that as it may, it is a great opportunity to discover new video games. If you liked Xbox at E3 2021, stay tuned, because there will be more: Xbox will have an Extended Showcase on Thursday with Obsidian and Ninja Theory.

More about: Xbox, Demos, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.