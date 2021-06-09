The goal of the vice president of USA, Kamala Harris in her recent trip to Guatemala and Mexico was not so much reaching an agreement. It was, above all, sending a message.

That message went to the migrants: don’t come to the United States. He spoke about corruption and how it destabilizes governments, and spoke to governments in the region, about the need to increase surveillance at their borders.

Harris concluded the journey without reaching any agreement on limits to illegal immigration or on ways to facilitate legal immigration. But at the same time, he didn’t make any significant mistakes.

It was her first international trip as vice president and a first step in establishing your leadership on a foreign policy issue that has plagued every American president since at least Ronald Reagan.

But while the trip offered him the opportunity to appear on the international stage as a representative of the Joe Biden government on an important issue, it also underlined the ambiguous nature of your assignment: that of addressing the root causes of the emigration of Central Americans to the United States.

Harris left his meetings with the presidents of Mexico and Guatemala with promises to work together to foster economic development and fight illegal human trafficking, smuggling and corruption.

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, received Kamala Harris at the National Palace, in Mexico City, this Tuesday. Photo: DPA

Criticisms from the right and the left

But at the same time he faced Questions about your decision not to visit the US-Mexico border.

Republicans used the fact that neither Biden nor Harris have visited the border to accuse the government of being negligent on the matter.

But criticism came from the left too, for Harris’s message to migrants: “Don’t come,” he told them, citing the dangers of the crossing and the Biden administration’s commitment to tightening border security.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democratic Representative from New York, called those statements “disappointing” and stressed that it is legal to ask for asylum.

Although spokesmen for the White House tried to clarify time and time again that Harris’s trip focused on only in finding diplomatic solutions the immigration problem, the vice president was forced to spend part of the time defending her decisions.



Guatemalan migrants blocked by US forces on the border between Mexico and Yuma, Arizona, last month. Photo: AFP

“It would be very easy to say ‘We will travel to such a place and solve the problem’ but I don’t think anyone thinks that will be the solution,” Harris said.

International debut

His international debut was complex, trying to delve into the root causes why so many people leave everything to embark on a dangerous journey north, either to try to cross the border illegally or to seek asylum.

Harris often mentions his belief that “most people don’t want to leave their homes,” as he put it in his meeting with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei.

He said he wants to restore hope in the region so that people are not forced to flee north in search of better economic opportunities.

The criticism it received from both Republicans and Democrats reflects the political volatility of the issue and the difficulty Harris faces in finding a solution to a problem that has worsened in recent months.

Illegal border crossings have increased since April 2020, after then-President Donald Trump used the pandemic argument to deny all asylum claims, but have increased even more under Biden’s presidency.



Central American families try to enter the United States from Mexico, after crossing the Rio Grande, near the town of Roma, Texas. Photo: REUTERS

Biden immediately overturned many of the tough measures applied by Trump, particularly the one that forced asylum seekers to wait in Mexico, sometimes in precarious conditions, for their appointment with the courts in the United States.

US border authorities found nearly 19,000 unaccompanied minors in March, the highest monthly number to date.

In all, there were more than 170,000 interceptions at the border in April, the highest number in more than 20 years.

Complex problem

The numbers are not totally comparable since being detained under regulations related to the pandemic does not carry any legal consequence, with which migrants can keep trying to cross the border.

Still, analysts praised Harris, noting that as Republicans try to reduce the immigration issue to the situation on the border, the vice president seems to have understood. the complexity of the problem.

“Anyone who believes that there is a magic solution to this problem lives in a fantasy world,” estimated Eric Olson, director of policy at the Seattle Foundation, dedicated to studying public administration issues in Latin America.

“There is very little that can be done to stop migration in the short term. It is better to recognize that and get to work to address the causes in the long term.”

Source: The Associated Press