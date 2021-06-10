Do it this way Plant these commercial herbs in the soil and they will bloom all summer – with expert tips anyone can succeed in growing herbs

In the Do It This column, HS looks for answers to readers’ problems. This time we delve into the world of herb growing. At the end of the story, you can suggest your own question.

Let’s do it one fact is immediately clear: not all of us are green thumbs. And otherwise you don’t have to be.

While the ability to make plants thrive wouldn’t come from breast milk, that doesn’t mean nothing could be planted on your own balcony or yard. On the contrary: some plants are such easy-care cases that they will catch anyone’s attention.