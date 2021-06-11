Rafael Nadal, during the semifinals against Djokovic. CHRISTIAN HARTMANN / REUTERS

Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic, the best tennis players on the planet together with Federer, fought a semifinal – anticipated final – with a superlative tennis level, a period duel at the Chartier at Roland Garros. The glory was shared between the two, the Serbian excellent in the first service and with some deep and lacerating blows from the back of the court. Nafa replied with his crossed backhand and parallel forehand, but could not reply to Nole’s tennis.

It was Rafa who spoke first, capable of stifling Nole’s impetus, but the Serbian only had a couple of games of distraction, as he put on his overalls and did not take it off until the end, when Rafa no longer had it left. more sweat to give. With lead shots, without cracks from the bottom and successful in the drops, Nole was able this time with Nadal (30 to 28 in favor of the Serbian in the general) and will face Tsitsipas in the final of Roland Garros, winner against Alexander Zverev in five sets.

