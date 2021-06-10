At the edge of midnight, the howl of the number one bounces off the four sides of the Philippe Chatrier. 3h 28m have passed and Novak Djokovic, finally, seals his passport to the semifinals after a convoluted crossing with the Italian Matteo Berrettini that started in the afternoon and ended in the closed night of the Bois de Boulogne. Shortly before, the Serbian has given a right hand to an advertising medium because it has cost him to put the tie to victory much more than desired (6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (5) and 7-5) and the ghost of a fifth set has taken the occasional turn around the center.

Nole has dodged it, but inside he is disturbed by a thousand demons because at this point in the Parisian movie he counts every second on the clock, every extra step, every drop of extra sweat. The face to face with Rafael Nadal has already begun. At 11:55, the exact time of the end of the match against Berrettini, the great classic is already underway. It will be the 58th time that he (34 years old) and the Spaniard (35) measure their strength in the most repeated confrontation in the history of tennis; 29-28 in favor of the Serbian on aggregate, 7-1 for Nadal in Paris, also clearly ahead (19-7) in the duels on clay.

Both recently met in the arena of Rome, imposing the Balearic his hegemony in the final of the Foro Italico less than a month ago. And now Djokovic wishes to erase from his mind last year’s meeting at the Chatrier, when the Spaniard washed him away and reached his 20th great. Today, the Balkan is two majors from behind, and will attend the clash on Friday after overcoming a thorny evening that he ended up resolving with trade. If in the previous round he took a good hot flash against Lorenzo Musetti, who had to overcome two sets, this time he choked against Berrettini.

The Italian (25 years old, nine in the world) only had three balls of break all night, but he hit one of them and managed to scratch a partial. The rival came fresh – he did not have to dispute the quarters due to the resignation of Roger Federer – and when he managed to land the blow he began to grow dangerously. By then, Djokovic was already on the fly. The reluctance of the public to leave the track due to the curfew, established from this Wednesday at 11.00, forced to stop the game of the night session for 25 minutes and the players had to retire to the locker room and rewarm afterwards.

Then he fell and injured the palm of his left hand when he slipped in a rectification maneuver. Attended and on alert, Nole was correcting and ended up neutralizing the Italian, who made water for his backhand and is basically holding on one of the toughest services on the circuit. A little more from Berrettini.

“I think I can beat Rafa; otherwise, I would not be here, “he answered emphatically before retiring to the hotel to recharge the batteries and concentrate on the appointment on Friday. Both will arrive after having starred in three finals in Paris (2012, 2014 and 2020) and a semifinals (2013). Nadal emerged victorious from all of them. The current number one only defeated the Balearic once in his fort; It was in the quarters of 2015.

