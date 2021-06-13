The Serbian won Roland Garros for the second time with a score of 6-7 (6-8) 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4

Novak Djokovic triumphs in the Roland Garros final by winning his 19th career title in a Grand Slam event. The n.1 in the world, fresh from the semifinal victory against Nadal, must field all his class to obtain the second career success on Parisian soil after that of 2016, his rival Stefanos Tsitsipas in fact starts with great determination moving forward 2 sets to 0.

The n.5 in the world, however, must surrender to the quality of Djokovic who overturns the game by closing 6-7 (6-8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 after 4 hours and 12 minutes of play . With this success, the n.1 in the world reaches just one title from the 20 Grand Slam performances of Federer and Nadal.

