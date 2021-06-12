The world’s number one tennis player, Novak Djokovic, beat Rafael Nadal in the semifinals of the Parisian Grand Slam, knocking the Spaniard out of the competition for his 14th career title at the French Open. The Serbian qualifies for his sixth final to play against Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Novak Djokovic managed to beat in Paris the one who until today was the king of Roland Garros. Rafael Nadal was deprived of his fourteenth title at the French Open.

In an intense game, Djokovic, 34, managed to defeat the Spaniard, 35, who will now have to wait to overcome the Swiss Roger Federer, with whom he is tied. The defeat against the Serbian is probably one of the most painful for Nadal, who lost 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 and 6-2, in a match that lasted four hours and 11 minutes.

About 5,000 people attended the duel on the Philippe Chatrier court, the same one where Nadal has lived his greatest glories, but where he was also defeated in 2009 by the Swede Robin Soderling and in 2015 against Djokovic, who beat him again this year and for the second time on Parisian clay.

The Serbian finally achieved the dream that he pursued so much and that he himself has defined as “the greatest challenge in sport.” “It was probably the best game I have played in Paris. If I wanted to beat Rafa, I had to play my best tennis. I have done it ”, he assured.

The name of matches between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, dont dix-sept fois in Grand Chelem. C'est l'affiche la most disputed de l'ère Open chez les hommes.#Roland Garros – Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 11, 2021



Later, at a press conference, Nadal said that he gave himself completely during this meeting. “I gave everything I had physically and mentally, but, I know I can play better on this court,” he said.

And the game continued to the rhythm of the Marseillaise

When Nadal believed his fourteenth victory at Roland Garros was near, the world’s number one tennis player, Novak Djokovic, ruthlessly toppled him.

The tension on the court was evident from the first minutes. The exchanges between the two were strong and the Spanish did not hesitate to turn on Djokovic from the first set. But it was the Serbian’s reaction to adversity that allowed him to win three games in a row.

When it was 23:00 (local time), the curfew began in France, as one of the measures imposed by the Government to face the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the organizers of Roland Garros announced to the spectators that they would not have to leave the stands. “According to the authorities, the match may come to an end with spectators. A measure agreed taking into account the completely exceptional nature of the circumstances ”, they communicated.

Everyone appreciated the decision that, had it not been taken in this historic match, would surely have triggered public order problems in the face of the spectators’ refusal to go home early. While the tennis players resumed the court, the assistants sang the Marseillaise.

After the result of this duel, now Djokovic will face the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, 22, who faces his first final in his best season as the tennis player who has won the most games so far this year and who could be the main candidate of the new generation of tennis players in a position to end the 15-year hegemony of Djokovic and Nadal.

With Reuters, EFE and local media