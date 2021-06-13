“I don’t want to stop here”. This phrase from Novak Djokovic, with the Cup of the Musketeers in the hands, it perfectly defines why the Serbian is the current consolidated number one and why it is also the first candidate for number one in history. There are voices that already sit him on that throne, but you have to wait until his career ends to appreciate it. Still one title to match the 20 Grand Slams of Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer. That’s why you don’t want to stop here. Because there are still challenges to meet, oddly enough in a champion who has won everything, and several times. Some have already been completed in Paris. Nole has become the first tennis player of the Open Era that conquers the big four more than once. Before that, Rod Laver and Roy Emerson did. It was already, equally, the only one who had doubled victory in all Masters 1,000. And he has been able to knock down his contemporaries Federer and Nadal at their temples at Wimbledon and Roland Garros. This shows his versatility, his desire to excel, his continuous ability to learn … And his unlimited voracity.

Djokovic has culminated a double feat to win this second Roland Garros. The first was on Friday, when he defeated in the semifinals king of the earth, Nadal, the same one that flutters 13 titles in Paris and who beat him in the fall on this stage. The second was this Sunday, when he went back two sets to Stefanos Tsitsipas, another feat he had never done in a final. Djokovic showed against the 22-year-old that duels are not only won with individual quality, but also with the head and with experience. The Serbian knew how to endure his downpour. The Greek, no. Tsitsipas despaired under the storm. Against a champion of that stature, a match has never ended. Or else ask Federer himself, who neutralized two championship points from the rest in Wimbledon 2019. Djokovic is very much Djokovic.