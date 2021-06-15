Dubai (Etihad)

The “100 Million Meals” campaign announced a partnership with the Emirates Food Bank to distribute 10 million meals that provide nutritional support to individuals across the country.

The partnership provides food support in the form of 112,000 food parcels, equivalent to a total value of 13.4 million dirhams, to be distributed to beneficiaries within the country, through the logistical distribution network and field expertise owned by the Emirates Food Bank.

The partnership provides an integrated support system for 112,000 beneficiaries from groups in need of food support, and translates by providing 10 million meals the generous contributions from all segments of the UAE society to the 100 million meals campaign organized by “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives”, and succeeded by the end of Ramadan 2021 in Doubling its ultimate goal and collecting total contributions to provide 216 million meals, which individuals and institutions from the government and private sectors, the business community and philanthropic pioneers in the country are racing to provide.

Sarah Al Nuaimi, Director of Department at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, said: “The 100 Million Meals Campaign, which covered 30 countries in Ramadan 2021, embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him. In the sustainability, development and expansion of the circle of charitable and humanitarian work, which is an extension of the “10 Million Meals” campaign, launched by the wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Emirates Food Bank, in Ramadan 2020. Today, the partnership between the 100 Million Meals Campaign and the Emirates Food Bank builds on this success to provide more immediate food support to needy individuals and families in the country.”

She added: “The Emirates Food Bank represents the values ​​of giving, solidarity, cohesion and compassion that characterize the UAE society, and the cooperation of the “100 Million Meals” campaign with it in distributing 10 million meals throughout the country ensures that food support reaches its beneficiaries directly that takes into account their needs, and brings aid to them in their places of residence. and their presence throughout the country.

In turn, a member of the Emirates Food Bank’s Steering and Operation Committee and Director of the Food Trade Control Department in Dubai Municipality, Dr. Issam Sharaf Al Hashemi, said: “The role of the Emirates Food Bank complements the efforts undertaken by the UAE for aid at the regional and international levels, by distributing food to the targeted groups of Needy families and workers’ housing within the state.