The Special Forces Command (SEK) of the police of Frankfurt, the financial capital of Germany and the European Union, will be dissolved immediately after discovering that part of its members have neo-Nazi tendencies, as announced today by the Minister of the Interior of the federal state of Hesse. , the Christian Democrat Peter Beuth. “Most of the SEK officials are not at fault, but a deep cut is necessary,” said the interior minister of the central German region, who stressed that the decision was taken after the discovery of a new forum for the exchange of texts , images and videos with messages of racist, far-right and even neo-Nazi content, of which several members of the command were part. The “unacceptable misbehavior” of the suspects makes the dissolution of the elite group of the police “inevitable”, said Beuth, who explained that an investigation has been opened against 20 officers between 29 and 54 years of age for participating in that forum, of which 18 belong to the SEK and two had already left the police when the group’s existence was discovered on Wednesday.

Of the 20 suspects, 17 are charged with sharing images of Nazi symbols and engaging in racist agitation on the message board. The exchange of this type of texts and photos took place mainly in 2016 and 2017, but also in 2019, sources from the investigation explained. The images include photographs of the dictator and genocidal Nazi Adolf Hitler, but also swastika. Many of the texts contain insults and comments in bad taste against asylum seekers. In addition, three officers of the Frankfurt police have been charged with concealment and obstruction of justice for having knowledge of the existence of the forum and not intervening to report its activities. The Hessian Criminal Investigation Office (LKA) had proceeded the day before to search the homes of six SEK members, as well as their workplaces at the headquarters of the presidency of the police in Frankfurt. Two years ago

The Hessian Interior Minister did not disclose whether this case is related to a similar one discovered two years ago at a Frankfurt police station that led to the suspension and prosecution of more than a dozen officers, but acknowledged the “total failure” of the police. measures taken since then to prevent situations like this from happening again. Beuth announced that he had ordered the president of the police of the West Hesse region and former director of a Special Forces Command Steffan Müller to form a cabinet of experts with the mission of purging and restructuring the dissolved SEK unit. He also denounced that the “brutalization” of a group of officials was passively assumed by a part of his superiors. Whoever looks the other way and tolerates wrong behavior is an accomplice, warned the regional minister. The dissolution of the command represents a serious setback for the Hessian police, since it is an elite troop whose mission is to intervene in dangerous missions ranging from hostage-taking to the fight against terrorism.

The new racist and far-right messaging group was discovered by accident in the course of an investigation against a 38-year-old SEK agent suspected of trafficking in child pornographic material. After the seizure of his two mobile phones, a laptop and several external memories, those responsible for the investigation not only found this pornographic material, but also the records of the message exchange forum. They only had to pull the thread to discover that other policemen were involved.