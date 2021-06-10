D.he office of the Minister of the Interior presents the respective holder with special challenges; you don’t always have to call for resignation. The Hessian Prime Minister knows that, he already held this position. When Peter Beuth (CDU), who has been at the head of this ministry for seven years, now speaks of the fact that the error culture within the police in parts of the Special Operations Command (SEK) Frankfurt has completely failed, that managers have not fulfilled their tasks, that the “brutalization of the service group” was accepted with full sight, then that amounts to an oath of disclosure that hits him too – and not just the leadership of the Frankfurt police.

From Beuth’s point of view, the step to dissolve the entire SEK in Frankfurt is now inevitable, as the chats uncovered among some of the SEK’s employees indicated a “blunted, discriminatory attitude and partly right-wing extremist attitudes”. But in Wiesbaden and Frankfurt, in view of such a serious step, you have to ask yourself why they allowed it to get this far in the first place. There is usually the danger inherent in this formulation that it is simply written there, a rush, because afterwards you always know more. In this case, however, it is completely different.

Protection against reputational damage

Because even the security-political layman in Hesse remembers the various negative headlines that the police, especially in Frankfurt, have produced in recent years. That has nothing to do with a general suspicion. On the contrary: In such an environment, all managers would have had the moral obligation to put a stop to all discriminatory and right-wing extremist activities immediately – if they are serious that the righteous civil servants must be protected from damage to their reputation by such failures .

Those directly responsible for this scandal must be prosecuted accordingly, that is out of the question anyway. But even those who are superordinate to these executives should go very deep into themselves. The officials, on whom we all have to rely and in the vast majority of cases also can, deserve that only those remain in office who cannot discover any mistakes of their own and on top of that give credible assurance that something like this will never happen again. But really this time.