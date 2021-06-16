D.he violence against train attendants increased in the Corona year 2020. In the past year there were 2070 violent crimes against train attendants and other railway employees – 421 more than in the previous year. This emerges from the government’s response to a request from the left in the Bundestag, which is available to the German Press Agency in Berlin.

In 2019 there were 1649 such violent crimes against railway workers. In 2018 there were only 1344. In 2021 there were already 744 acts of violence in the first four months alone. The answer is based on data from the Federal Police. There were 170 attacks against employees of other railway companies in 2018, 305 in 2019 and 443 in 2020; in the first four months of 2021 there were 153.

The left-wing MP Sabine Zimmermann, who had made the request, told the German Press Agency: “Violence against employees of the railway is completely unacceptable.” In 2020, the propensity for violence among passengers increased despite falling passenger numbers. “With the enforcement of the mask requirement, railway employees were actually burdened with police duties.” Zimmermann continues: “They carry the burden of public duties while they are denied the advantages of being employed in the public service.”

“Solidarity with the employees would be appropriate”

The numbers showed that the problems began before the pandemic. Again and again, frustration over the railway is discharged in violence against employees. The same applies to the post office and parcel deliverers. “Solidarity with the employees would be appropriate.” Wherever bad service is behind it, the employees are not responsible. In the case of the railway, for example, privatization has led to higher prices and less supply in the area.

Around 20,000 railway employees work with customer contact. There are always physical assaults. In addition to the conflict points, there was a dispute about wearing a mask on the train in 2020. The railway had announced that it would react to the often tense atmosphere. Training with employees was used for this purpose.

According to a Forsa survey published in 2019 on behalf of the civil servants’ association dbb, employees in the police, emergency services or local transport are often insulted or attacked. A total of 48 percent of public service employees said they had experienced an assault on themselves at work. Insults were the most common, with 89 percent of those affected. This is followed by yelling (68 percent), physical harassment (31 percent) and beatings (17 percent).