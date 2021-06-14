On June 9, 2021, the Marvel spin-off focused on Loki, the god of deception, debuted on Disney Plus. What happened in the first episode? Who are the main characters? Let’s find out together.

Based on the comic book character of the same name Marvel Comics, the series takes place in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and builds on the events of the film Avengers: Endgame (2019). Loki is produced by Marvel Studios, created by Michael Waldron (writer and producer of Rick and Morty), the series is directed by Kate Herron (Sex Education).

Loki is the third TV series produced by Marvel Studios after WandaVision is The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The announcement of the TV series was made on 21 July 2019 during the San Diego Comic Con, an event that allowed Marvel Studios to unveil its ambitious projects regarding the Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The series consists of 6 episodes and each Wednesday, and no longer every Friday as for the other two Marvel series, a new episode is expected to be released.

Loki: the plot

The series focuses on one alternative version of Loki: when the Avengers survivors travel back in time in the last chapter of the saga, Endgame, inadvertently caused Thor’s brother to escape. The latter takes advantage of the confusion created by the Avengers to steal the Tesseracts.

Read also: Bake Off Italia: here are the aspiring pastry chefs

However, he is immediately captured by a team of mysterious soldiers who lead him to the base of operations Time Variance Authority, the agency that preserves the timeline of the universe.

To survive his captors, Loki must team up with Mobius, a TVA agent who tries to involve him in the capture of another Variant like him.

Cast and characters

In the role of Loki we find again Tom Hiddleston, while Mobius is played by Owen Wilson. Other TVA members featured in the series are Hunter B-15 interpreted by Wunmi Musaku is Ravonna Lexus Renslayer interpreted by Gugu Mbatha-Raw.