New York University Abu Dhabi announced a study conducted under the supervision of Youssef Edgdour, Assistant Professor in the Department of Biology at the university, and in cooperation with researchers from the National Center for Research and Training on Malaria in Burkina Faso, which revealed a new molecular mechanism responsible for changing the body’s immune response to malaria infection, based on the first The largest metabolic data set was obtained from blood samples of African children from different ethnic groups before and after infection with malaria.

The study contributed to understanding the molecular mechanisms affected during malaria infection, and demonstrated the importance of studying ethnic differences in response to infection in clarifying the sources of susceptibility to or resistance to malaria.

The study, published in the journal Nature Metabolism, entitled “The Impact of Metabolic Disorders on the Acquired Immunity of Malaria in Humans”, provides valuable new information in this area that has not been sufficiently researched outside the laboratory, where not much information is available about Malaria parasite interactions in the human body, especially in children who represent the age group most vulnerable to the effects of the disease.

The team studied blood samples of children from the Gwen and Fulani ethnic groups in remote villages of Burkina Faso, to see how their bodies respond to malaria parasites, and monitored a rise in immunosuppressive steroid molecules and a strong immune suppressive reaction in the children of the Gwen ethnic group. Malaria is less likely to have a reversible response to steroid molecules with a stronger immune response to infection.

Commenting on the results of this study, Edgdour said: “The comparison between ethnic groups indicates the existence of a basic molecular mechanism that determines the course and outcome of infection in children, and it is surprising that there is such a wide functional difference between two ethnic groups, which helped us discover one of the causes of natural resistance to malaria.” .

“These findings will change our understanding of how to develop better treatments for malaria and enhance the response of different ethnic groups to vaccines,” said Wael Abd Rabbo, first author of the research paper.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

