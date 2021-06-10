According to the results of the latest edition of the CABASE Internet Index, the study that the Argentine Internet Chamber elaborates to account for the state of connectivity and services in the country, 32% of households in Argentina do not have fixed internet connectivity.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, the country registered an increase in the total of fixed internet accesses, reaching 9,571,562 accesses in the month of December. This represents an interannual variation of 8.9% and represents a penetration per 100 households of 68%.

Likewise, the results of the report reveal a significant disparity in penetration levels by province and region.

While the City of Buenos Aires has more connections than households (108%) and penetration at the national level reaches 68%, there are still nine provinces below 50% penetration.

32% of households in Argentina today do not have fixed internet connectivity. Foto PxHere

Within the national territory, the provinces with the best performance in terms of internet penetration levels set per 100 households are Capital Federal (108%), La Pampa (82%), San Luis (82%), Córdoba (78%), Tierra del Fuego (76%), Santa Fe (74%), Buenos Aires (69%), Chubut (68%), Neuquén (67%), Río Negro (61%), Entre Ríos (59%), Tucumán ( 55%), Salta (54%), Jujuy (53%) and La Rioja (50%).

When analyzing the evolution of this indicator over time, it can be seen that the level of growth during the last 5 years averaged 2.8% per yearClearly a very slow pace to achieve the universalization of the service, an objective that if this trend continues, it would take about 12 years for its realization.

“Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the Internet has proven to be an essential tool for the production, work and education of the population and as such, it needs laws and regulations that contribute and promote its development, encouraging private investment and putting 1,200 SMEs and cooperatives in the foreground”Emphasized Ariel Graizer, president of CABASE.

Likewise, the penetration data show the starkest side of the disparity by marking that there are still nine provinces with a penetration below 50% and at the lowest end four of them with penetration indicators per 100 households below 40%.

Thus, Catamarca has a penetration of 49%, Santiago del Estero 44%, Chaco and Misiones 43% and Corrientes 42%, while the rate of Mendoza is 39%, that of Santa Cruz of 37%, that of San Juan 36% and Formosa 32%.

Regions

The CABASE Internet Index also focuses on the evolution of internet penetration at the regional level.

According to the results of the report, Between December 2019 and December 2020, the Patagonia region registered the highest percentage growth in total fixed internet accesses, standing at 14.17% and, within the region, the province that grew the most was Chubut, registering an interannual evolution of 36%, reaching a total of 130,574 households with fixed accesses as of December 2020 and a penetration of 68%.

In descending order, it is followed by the region of Cuyo with an interannual increase of 13.52%, with Mendoza with a growth of 16%, as the province with the best evolution in the year, accounting for a total of 215,453 fixed connections as of December 2020 and a penetration of 39%.

The NOA region had a year-on-year evolution positive of 13.11%, standing out Tucumán, with a growth of 16%, as the province with the best evolution in the year, totaling 231,089 households with fixed broadband connectivity and a penetration of 55% as of December 2020.

The NEA region remains in order with a year-on-year increase 11.55%, with Chaco showing the highest growth (18%), accounting for a total of 139,091 connected households as of December 2020 and a penetration of 43%.

While the Central region with a growth of total accesses of 7.65% during the last year, and its province with the highest growth in this period is Buenos Aires, which, with a positive evolution of 9%, reached 4,033,261 households with fixed internet access and a penetration of 69%.

