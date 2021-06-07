Sharjah (WAM)

Brigadier Ahmed Abdulaziz Shehail, Director of the Punitive and Correctional Institution in Sharjah, stressed that the UAE, through its penal and correctional institutions, pays great attention to human rights in terms of freedom of religion and opinion and equality in rights and duties. He added that the Sharjah Reformatory has established in its headquarters a special human rights office affiliated to the office of the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, whose mission is to follow up on the extent to which human rights standards are applied in the penal and correctional institution, such as freedom of religion. They are all subject to the principle of equality in diets, rehabilitation programs and in matters of material settlements.

He pointed out that one of the most important initiatives launched by the Foundation in Sharjah, which was characterized by its leadership, is the establishment of a nursery for the children of inmates, which includes 11 children, providing health and social care and recreational activities for them, as well as the health initiative for dental implants, where during the first quarter of this year 109 dental implants were implanted. Inmates next to the “Sanad” initiative, which means the inmate’s family after their dependant enters the institution, where the General Command of Sharjah Police took it upon itself to serve these families, by enrolling them in professional courses and workshops, and obtaining licenses to work from home, in order to market their products. He stated that one of the most important initiatives implemented by the Foundation is the “electronic visit” initiative, which began two years ago in cooperation with the Department of Social Services in Sharjah, and is directed to the children of inmates.