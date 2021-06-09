Montenegro expects to open direct regular flights with Russia by the end of June. This was stated in an interview with Izvestia by the Minister of Economic Development of the Republic Yakov Milatovich.

“Last week there was a meeting of the Headquarters of the Russian Federation, then it was decided to resume flights with some countries of the region. We hope that at the next meeting Montenegro will also be included in the new group. I think that this will happen in June, ”the minister said.

The politician noted that the republic’s authorities are constantly informing the Russian authorities about the epidemiological situation and the vaccination process. The borders of the country for Russian tourists have been open since May 1, you can enter without any tests, the minister emphasized.

According to him, the delay in the opening of flights may be due to the fact that the country has joined the anti-Russian sanctions.

“I think that so far we could not assess the negative effect of this step (from the introduction of sanctions by the leadership of Montenegro against Moscow). Except for the fact that direct flights have not yet been resumed, despite the relatively positive situation, ”the politician said.

