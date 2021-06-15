Two marriages and a divorce. Alessio Dionisi will remember it all his life this week. Not even a week, in fact, in the space of 5 days, from yesterday afternoon to next Saturday 19 June, the now former Empoli coach will have been the protagonist of a ‘divorce’, the one with the Tuscan club, then of a two-year agreement with Sassuolo, and finally, on Saturday in Pienza, of a wedding with his partner Maila.

Resolution

–

Definitely an eventful period for the new Neroverdi coach who yesterday, at the Monteboro sports center, in front of the CEO. Ghelfi and the sports director Pietro Accardi, signed the termination of the contract with Empoli with which he would have another year of relationship. But once again the coach from Amiata changes team after just one season: it is his third time (Imolese, Venice and now Empoli). Dionisi will be the first coach not to stay in blue after the promotion to A. Sassuolo, orphan of De Zerbi, will welcome him today. He and his staff: the second Cozzi and the preparers Spighi and Sigolo. A decisive week opens for Empoli to choose the new technical guide. “We are deciding, we want a person who is passionate, motivated and who believes in our project to attempt the company of salvation in A”, these are the words of President Corsi. Will it be Andreazzoli? The feeling is that the “grandfather” can return to try again to stay in the top league. It is unlikely that he can do it by taking Daniele De Rossi to the bench. The track leading to Venturato also seems complicated. Meanwhile, Sampdoria, orphan of Dionisi, today will try to close with D’Aversa (with alternative Iachini and Giampaolo).