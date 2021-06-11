The digital vaccination certificate is intended to make life easier during and after the corona pandemic. Essential steps are necessary to maintain it.

Dortmund – show your cell phone and go back to old habits without hesitation. This is roughly how the digital vaccination certificate is intended. It should be able to replace the yellow vaccination booklet, which is not always practical, as proof of a corona vaccination. It has been officially in use since Thursday (June 10th). But in order to activate the digital vaccination card, there are a few things to consider. RUHR24* reveals what exactly.

Surname Corona, Covid-19 Pathogen SARS-CoV-2 Symptoms (among others) Fever, dry cough, tiredness

Corona: Digital vaccination certificate is there – that’s behind it

First of all, the most important thing: The digital vaccination card is currently free and completely voluntary. If you don’t always want to carry your classic yellow vaccination certificate with you, you should make all leisure activities more convenient. It was developed uniformly for the EU and can therefore also make traveling easier. The technical requirements for this are immediately ready for use.

The digital proof consists of two parts: there is the vaccination certificate, which is printed out on paper as a QR code, and a smartphone app into which this certificate is scanned and saved. The app is already available free of charge in the popular app stores. In order to be able to use them, however, the QR code is absolutely necessary. But how does it exist?

How to get the digital vaccination certificate – Corona vaccination necessary

The essential step in order to be able to use the digital vaccination certificate is the corona vaccination. At a vaccination appointment in the vaccination center or in a doctor’s office, a vaccination certificate should be issued on paper in the future, like that Editorial network Germany (RDN) reported.

At the vaccination appointment at the vaccination center or in the doctor’s office, a vaccination certificate will be issued in paper form in future. On this document there is also a QR code in which the data relevant for the vaccination certificate are stored: name, date of birth, vaccine and the dates of the vaccinations (more current news on Coronavirus in NRW* at RUHR24).

Who already completely against corona* is vaccinated, the certificate can also be issued at a later date. How Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) recently announced during a press conference hat *, the documents will be sent by post to all people who have already been vaccinated and who have been vaccinated at the vaccination center before the summer holidays.

Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) has announced details of the digital vaccination card. © Fabian Sommer / dpa

The digital vaccination card is only valid 14 days after the second dose

From Monday (June 14th) the vaccination certificate will also be issued free of charge in pharmacies, but not everywhere. The portal www.mein-apothekenmanager.de should list which pharmacies specifically offer this service. The vaccination certificate or the classic yellow vaccination certificate and an official photo ID must be presented as proof for the pharmacy.

It is unclear when it will start in the doctor’s offices and vaccination centers. According to the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians Westphalia-Lippe (KVWL), no vaccination certificates can currently be issued there. “Many software manufacturers are currently still in the technical development and testing of the processes. Various data protection aspects also have to be clarified, ”says the KVWL. The certificates are only valid 14 days after the second vaccination. So when the full vaccination protection is achieved.

But do you really need the app for the digital vaccination certificate? No. In principle, the QR code is already functional and valid. If you do not have a smartphone or do not want to save the code on your mobile phone, you only have to carry the printed code with you wherever it makes things easier.

Corona: Use the digital vaccination card – scan the QR code correctly

If you want to scan the QR code and use it digitally, you have two options. The first is the use of the federal corona warning app. The latest version 2.3.2 should offer the possibility to scan a vaccination certificate. The app on the smartphone may have to be updated for this.

The second option is the new “CovPass” app. It does not store any contact tracking data. The application is now available for download in the app stores.

Once the desired app has been installed, the QR code has to be scanned. In the Corona-Warn-App there is the option “Add vaccination certificate” directly on the start page under the option “Register test”. If you select “Add” there, further information on scanning and data protection appears. With the “CovPass” app, scanning is even easier. There are detailed instructions when you open the application for the first time.

This is how you use the digital corona vaccination pass

The QR code can be saved on as many smartphones as desired. It is also possible to save other people’s certificates. This can be useful for life partners or children, for example. However, the Stiko has not made a recommendation for a corona vaccination for healthy children, but only for those with previous illnesses *. The certificates can also be deleted from the mobile phone at any time.

If the QR code is saved on the smartphone, you should still keep the vaccination certificate in paper form. It remains valid and can be scanned in again and again. For example, if a smartphone is lost or a new device is bought. The paper document can also be used if the battery is weak or if there are other technical problems. * RUHR24 is part of the editorial network of IPPEN.MEDIA.

