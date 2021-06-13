Alarm from TV operators. The transition and transition to the new digital TV standards, scheduled for September 1st, are almost impossible to comply with. The diffusion of televisions and set-top boxes compatible with the new DVB-T2 standard is not satisfactory, explains Agenda Digitale.

The latest update of the survey by the Ugo Bordoni Foundation of March 2021, published on the MiSE website clarifies that about 50% of households are not equipped with a DVB-T2 receiver while the most optimistic projections in September 2021 still give 29.2% of households without at least one T2 receiver.

The critical points are many and the first deadline of 1 September 2021 is scary for many families who could find themselves the “black” screen and several broadcasters that may be forced to close. For this reason, Il Sole 24 Ore writes this morning, the possibility of a mini postponement is being studied to meet the needs of families and operators and give everyone more time to adapt to the new standards.