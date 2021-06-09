Make applications for aid, declare company tax, cancel a worker in Social Security and register another for his replacement … The day-to-day of companies is full of necessary but cumbersome and unexpected procedures that can require a lot time and dedication. To streamline all this bureaucracy, many freelancers and small and medium-sized companies (SMEs) turn to managers whose services range from driver’s license processing to employment advice. However, more and more people are opting for a new option: digital agency.

In recent years, some agencies have emerged in which the deal with the client is done through the screen of a computer or a smartphone and documents are scanned to be stored in the cloud instead of in a filing cabinet. It is an alternative that may scare less digitized businesses and freelancers, but whose benefits have been highlighted, especially with the pandemic.

“Perhaps before there were certain groups of freelancers and SMEs that could be reluctant to digitize your business due to ignorance or lack of time, but it is true that every day this reluctance is dissolving ”, he says. Xavier Capellades, director of the app of Nomo business management and who will lead the webinar Advantages of digital management for freelancers and SMEs organized through HUB Empresa de Banco Sabadell.

Sign up for the webinar Advantages of digital management for freelancers and SMEs, with Xavier Capellades, director of Nomo, organized through HUB Company of Banco Sabadell. When: June 9, at 4 p.m.

This company has noticed the popularization of this type of services, since the number of paying users of its tool doubled in the first quarter of 2021. “Covid-19 has been a shock in this regard. The vast majority of freelancers and SMEs that were not digitized have been forced to make the change and have verified the advantages of having their documentation and taxes in the cloud ”.

“With the pandemic, all this has accelerated,” adds Joan Riera, professor of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Esade. “Meetings and consultations are made through the internet, the accounting system is digitized, files are shared in the cloud … Even the traditional manager has been digitized through new softwares and technologies. So he himself ends up transferring this digitization to his client because the advantages are very clear, ”says Riera.

What advantages does digital agency offer?

The first one is time optimization. Communicating and interacting with the manager over the internet helps you avoid having to move and allows you to get answers more quickly. “We want the self-employed and SMEs to dedicate themselves to their talent, which we already take care of,” explains Capellades at the Banco Sabadell podcast.

Through the digital environment “it is also possible to save time for the team,” adds Riera. “Expenses are included with all invoices that are generated in shared folders that the manager and team access directly.”

Another advantage that stands out is that, since everything is automated, it is easier to reduce possible errors when carrying out a procedure. A software It is usually able to detect missing data or expenses to be declared quickly and efficiently. A mistake in the corporate tax return can cost the company thousands of euros and, although compensation could be claimed if it is proven that the manager was responsible, this other procedure would consume time and money.

“I would add to this the control capacity that one has to be digital, because it allows not only more administrative but also financial management and more rigorous control,” says Riera. Capellades explains that services such as the one offered by Nomo allow to have a greater domain and knowledge about all aspects of the business and its finances, “so that that valuable time that until now was dedicated to accounting can be used to grow the business” .

The fact that the information is in the cloud means that it can be accessed at any time and from anywhere in a secure way, something that is very useful in times of telecommuting. “It is very interesting that it is always accessible, from any device and at any time. The director of an SME can access and consult the accounting in real time ”, comments the Esade professor.

From being optional to a good investment in favor of digitization

Although betting on a digital agency can be seen as an unnecessary expense, it is actually an investment that helps accelerate digitization, optimizing costs and business management.

“Having a single space where the entire business, finances and taxes are controlled generates time savings, economic savings and complexity savings. With a single provider you get a better service, better price and more efficiency than if you work with different providers that are not connected to each other ”, says the director of Nomo. To this is added the advice and guidance offered by digital agencies and which is lacking if you choose to only hire a management software.

“The main challenges [de autónomos y pymes] They go through having all the accounting and taxation controlled and correct at an administrative and legal level, ”says Capellades. “It is very easy to make mistakes in taxation – taxes or deductible expenses – if you do not have tax knowledge or you cannot dedicate enough time to it. It is advisable to outsource it, not only to be sure that the taxes presented are correct, but also because of the time saved in accounting management ”.

The digitization of the self-employed and SMEs has become a priority for the Government, which at the beginning of the year announced an investment of almost 5,000 million euros to promote it through training and digital tools that range from a website to creation of internet sales channels. This investment, contemplated in the Agenda Spain Digital 2025, includes a game of training to reduce the digital divide in the work environment and another to digitize public administrations, so that in the near future having documents and records digitized (and knowing how to handle themselves in a digital administrative environment) will cease to be an option and will become a need.