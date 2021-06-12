Mexico renewed more than 20,000 public offices and the way in which power was distributed in the capital led users on social networks to make comparisons with Germany divided after World War II. The ruling Morena party took over the mayoralties on the east side, where some of the less favored sectors are located, while the opposition won the victory on the west side, which is home to some of the most privileged areas.

A curious event in Mexico marked the mayoral elections in the capital, and Internet users did not let it go unnoticed. On Sunday, June 6, the largest elections in the history of the country were held. Mexicans went to the polls to renew more than 20,000 popularly elected positions, including the 16 mayors that make up Mexico City.

Morena, the party of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, won 11 of them in 2018, but this year it only kept seven. These results left a very particular electoral map, with the capital divided right in half. While Morena’s coalition, which is made up of center and left parties, won the mayoralties in the eastern part of the city, the opposition alliance, made up of traditional parties, took over the western part.



Results of the elections to the mayors of Mexico City © France 24

This demarcation caused various reactions on social networks. On the one hand, those who criticized the way in which power was distributed and, on the other, those who took the opportunity to give it a touch of humor by launching a shower of memes. The areas where Morena was victorious are home to some of the less favored sectors, while in the part conquered by the opposition are some of the most privileged areas of Mexico City.

This led users to associate this division with the Berlin Wall, the structure that marked the separation not only physical but ideological from the German capital during the Cold War: to the west a capitalist bloc and to the east a communist bloc. For Internet users, there was now a Mexico City of the east and a Mexico City of the west. They also joked that a passport would be needed to cross from one side to the other.

For Anna Laura Montiel, an expert in political marketing and digital strategies, all these comparisons “are intended to divide” society, for example, showing that half of Mexico City was taken from the left-wing parties that have governed the capital for the past 20 years.

“All this is going to do is polarize, and the last thing we want in this country and in this city is to polarize spirits, is to make clear certain differences that unfortunately still exist in our country and in Mexico City,” he said.

They investigate ‘influencers’ who would have campaigned in the middle of the electoral ban

In social networks, other situations were presented that drew the attention not only of citizens, but also of the authorities in Mexico. The Attorney General’s Office announced that it initiated an investigation after receiving complaints that in the midst of the electoral ban, dozens of celebrities and ‘influencers’ had promoted in their social networks the vote in favor of the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico, which is an ally of the party ruler.

The National Electoral Institute also reported that it was investigating some 95 people who disseminated content in favor of this party and that the Electoral Tribunal of the Federal Judicial Power will determine whether there are infractions and will impose sanctions.

Fake news on social media fueled tempers in Peru

Peru also went to the polls to choose its new president from the leftist candidate, Pedro Castillo, who has a narrow lead over his right-wing opponent, Keiko Fujimori.

Voters used the internet as a way to verify the electoral process, but the fake news did their thing. Testimonials, photos and videos were posted accusing a candidate’s supporters of trying to commit fraud against his rival. Through their Twitter accounts, the electoral authorities came out in defense of the scrutiny and took on as verifiers of ‘fake news’.

Members of the Special Jury of Elections of Peru held public hearings to resolve the situation of the votes that had been contested, and the broadcast, which took place on official sites and television channels, was quite an event for Peruvians.

More than 70 thousand people came to connect on one of the channels to observe live what was happening with the votes for their candidates. During the meeting it was observed that a large number of ballots that were declared invalid contained drawings in the photographs of Pedro Castillo and Keiko Fujimori. Viewers took screenshots and flooded social networks with various memes, as well as questioning the invalidation of the votes that in their opinion were cast correctly.