HHas the fronts between East and West hardened a little? The election winner and Prime Minister of Saxony-Anhalt, Reiner Haseloff (CDU), said after the votes were counted, those “who are difficult people in East Germany, they all come from the West”. That was meant to refer to Hans-Georg Maaßen. The CDU Bundestag candidate in southern Thuringia and former President of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution was “not socialized with us,” emphasized Haseloff. And he called for “a political culture to be cultivated again that avoids certain failures”.

So it’s not just about measurements; and it’s not just about Saxony-Anhalt. “With us” obviously means the new federal states, the old GDR. And it is undoubtedly true that some political will-o’-the-wisps, extremists and constitutional enemies were not socialized in the East, but are imports from the West.