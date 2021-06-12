At the end of May, less than two months after the premiere of TV Nostra, Jorge Rial communicated the unavoidable decision to terminate the program with which he had returned to television after his departure from Intruders (America, at 1:30 p.m.).

The journalist had communicated the decision to his panelists, Diego Ramos, Marina Calabró and Ángela Lerena, the same day that he told the air the reasons for his drastic determination.

This situation triggered that first, Marina Calabró, told her disappointment at the attitude that the driver had towards her and now it was the turn of Diego ramos, who gave details of how it was the moment in which Rial informed him that TV Nostra was going to end.

Diego Ramos spoke after the abrupt end of TV Nostra.

“I was stunned because I found out an hour before, they had summoned us to a meeting, I went and it was a great surprise. I was not angry or upset, I was surprised,” said the actor in dialogue with Catalina Dlugi for Hold on Catalina (La Eleven Diez / Radio de La Ciudad).

Later, Ramos confessed that he regretted the decision to leave Cortá for Lozano (Telefe, Monday through Friday at 2.30 p.m.): “I had three jobs, I was doing theater and we had to stop it due to the pandemic, I was in Cortá for Lozano, that I left to start this program, and on the radio, that I continue, but I was left without that salary Luckily, I am a very organized person. I had three salaries and suddenly I have one. “

In this sense, Diego stated that this outcome was not expected after the abrupt end of TV Nostra, a cycle for which he had high expectations.



Diego Ramos spoke of the abrupt end of TV Nostra.

For his part, the actor told how the link with Rial remained after this experience that did not have the expected results: “I never saw Jorge again. He was a good companion, but it was not a moment to console him because I was also getting a bucket of cold water. “

About the moment in which he received the news from Jorge himself, he recalled: “He came to tell me and I much more to tell him that he did not have because he was in front of a person who was very bad, he was really very bad and overwhelmed by this”.

Finally, Diego did not rule out returning to Cortá for Lozano, although he acknowledged that “it would be kind of weird.” In that sense, he took charge of the decision he made a few months ago when he changed jobs and with self-criticism he affirmed: “I understood that I made a very wrong decision because I was hired to do a humor and current affairs program and it was not that. TV Nostra was going to be an entertaining and humorous show like Jey Mammon’s, but we screwed up. I think Jorge was overcome by the desire to do politics and to get involved in the national reality. From that place I am sorry“.