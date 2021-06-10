The singer Diego El Cigala being detained from the police station in Madrid. Ángel Díaz Briñas / Europa Press

The National Police have detained flamenco singer Diego El Cigala in a hotel in Madrid for a crime of gender violence, according to sources from the investigation. The arrest took place on Wednesday night at the Catalonia Atocha hotel, located at number 81 Atocha street in the capital, after the complaint made a few hours earlier in Jerez de la Frontera (Cádiz) by his partner. In the complaint, the woman, Dolores Kina Méndez, speaks of continued abuse over time, at least the last two years, both physical and humiliation. After being arrested around ten o’clock at night, the cantaor slept at the Centro district police station. At around 11:30, he left for the Moratalaz police station.

More information

The cantaor, with his hair down, a red shirt and his hands covered to hide the fact that he was handcuffed, has been put into a police car by three officers, according to Efe. Around noon, the detainee was already in the courts, waiting for his passage to judicial disposition before the Court of Violence against Women number 7 of Madrid, which is exercising the duty of guard, but it is not ruled out that its owner is inhibited in favor of the Jerez court that is investigating the case.

Diego Ramón Jiménez Salazar – his full name – was married for 26 years to Amparo Fernández, who died of cancer in 2015 and with whom he had two children. The singer has two more children with Méndez, a flamenco singer who belongs to a family saga of renowned artists from Jerez, with whom he has been with since 2016. El Cigala has lived in the Dominican Republic for years, although he is in full tour of Spain.

Diego El Cigala, He has no prior record, has been in the music world for more than 25 years, with 12 record productions that have received Grammy Award nominations and several platinum records. His great success was Black tears, a fusion of Cuban rhythms and flamenco voices recorded in 2003 with the pianist Bebo Valdés and of which more than a million records were sold. His latest album, released this year, is titled Cigala sings to Mexico and includes popular Mexican songs composed by José Alfredo Jiménez, Alfredo Gil, Roberto Cantoral, Consuelo Velázquez and Armando Manzanero, among others.

In 2004, the artist was convicted of a lack of threats against an Air Europa flight attendant, to whom he directed macho and rude expressions. The Court of Instruction number 12 of Madrid sentenced him to pay a 20-day fine at a rate of six euros a day, with 245 euros for the days that the professional was unable to work, in addition to 1,200 euros for the consequences suffered and 2,520 euros for the medical expenses.

Facade of the Catalonia Atocha hotel, this Thursday. MA Medina

According to proven facts, the cantaor boarded on March 29, 2003 at Barajas airport on an Air Europa flight to Tenerife and, after getting into his seat, he went to the stewardess, to whom he handed a bag with a suit for him to keep. The flight attendant replied that there were no cabinets and that she could place the suit in the compartment above her seat. “In a tremendously excited and aggressive tone,” he began to utter expressions against the flight attendant such as “you’re a slut, I don’t like your face, I’m going to take you out of the plane with your legs in front of you, you’ll remember me, I shit on you and your race ”.

El Cigala, with a long history of drug problems, had erratic behavior on the television show in 2014 The Hormiguero who raised all kinds of theories about her condition that night. The singer was scheduled to perform next Saturday at the Parador de Nerja (Malaga), July 6 has a reserved date in Barcelona, ​​while July 9 and 10 will do so in Badajoz and Madrid, respectively. For now, the tour producer has not issued any statement about the possible cancellation of any of these concerts.

The 016 phone serves victims of sexist violence 24 hours a day and in 51 languages. It leaves no trace on the bill, but it must be deleted from the call log. Minors can also go to the ANAR Foundation telephone number 900 20 20 10 and citizens witnesses of any aggression, to 112.

With information from Jesús A. Cañas, Miguel Ángel Medina Y Manuel Morales placeholder image.