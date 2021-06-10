The flamenco singer Diego Ramón Jiménez Salazar -Diego ‘El Cigala’- he has been arrested in a hotel in Madrid for an alleged crime of gender violence. The events occurred in Jerez de la Frontera, according to sources in the investigation. The arrest took place last night at the Hotel Catalonia Atocha, located at number 81 Atocha street in the capital. After being arrested, the artist spent the night at the Central Police Station.

Less than a month ago, the cantaor made headlines for another altercation that has little to do with music. On May 6, he suffered a minor traffic accident in the Dominican Republic, when his vehicle collided with a hearse. The event ended with no injuries, although both vehicles were damaged. Spanish singer you have your residence in the Caribbean country, in addition to dual nationality, which he obtained a year after settling on the other side of the pond and swearing the tricolor flag.

Nor is it the first time that the artist has been arrested by the Police. In 2004 he was convicted by the Court of Instruction number 12 of Madrid for a lack of threats to a flight attendant to whom he had to pay a 20-day fine at a rate of six euros a day, with 245 euros for the days she was unable to work, in addition to 1,200 euros for the consequences suffered and 2,520 euros for medical expenses. On one flight he asked her to keep a bag for him and ended up saying “I don’t like your face at all. You are a bitch».

The singer was currently preparing a tour throughout Spain and next Saturday had planned to perform at the Parador de Nerja (Malaga), while on July 6 he is expected in Barcelona. The interpreter of ‘Lágrimas Negras’ -one of his best-known songs in alliance with the pianist Bebo Valdés- has a career of more than 25 years in music, with approximately twelve record productions that have received Grammy nominations and platinum records. .