The second season of Luis Miguel: the series was once again a success in each of the chapters that tell details never before revealed about the popular Mexican singer. The brilliant interpretation of Diego Boneta It has also been one of the keys to making this Netflix production one of the most viewed on the platform in all of Latin America.

This has catapulted the actor to one of the best moments of his career, which opened the doors to even the Hollywood market. His participation in productions such as Terminator: Dark Fate is a clear example that his ceiling has not yet arrived.

But professional growth has not been the only thing that has skyrocketed in Diego Boneta’s life, but also his economy because in recent days it has been possible to know how much the actor earned for giving life to the ‘Sol de México’.

According to the portal El Tiempo, Boneta pocketed a total of $ 150,000 for each of the 13 episodes of the show’s first season. In total, 1 million 950 thousand dollars, an amount that decreased after the recent premiere of the second season .

Here, the actor raised the money received for each episode to 175 thousand dollars, but the total amounts to only 1 million 400 thousand for only the eight chapters of this second part. Similarly, Diego Boneta achieved total success by giving life to Luis Miguel.

