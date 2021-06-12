Six-time world speed skating champion Igor Zhelezovsky died at the age of 58. On Saturday, June 12, reports TASS…

The reasons for the death of the athlete were not specified. “According to our information, Zhelezovsky died today at 07:15. This is an untimely loss, he is the legend of our sport. Farewell and funeral will take place on Monday, ”said the Russian Skating Union.

Zhelezovsky is a five-time USSR champion, a six-time world champion in the sprint all-around. As part of the USSR national team at the 1988 Olympics in Calgary, he won the bronze medal at a distance of 1000 meters. In 1994, in Lillehammer, Zhelezovsky represented Belarus and won a silver medal at the same distance.

