Died sister of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, State Duma deputy from “United Russia” Larisa Shoigu. This was announced by the head of the Duma faction “United Russia” Sergei Neverov in his Facebook-account.

“Blessed memory of Larisa Kuzhugetovna. Strength and courage to relatives and friends to survive this tragic loss, ”he wrote.

Neverov added that Larisa Shoigu was a wonderful person, “selflessly devoted to her native Republic of Tuva, for many years she defended its interests” in the State Duma. He also called the death of the deputy a great loss for everyone.

Larisa Shoigu was born in 1953 in the city of Chadan. She became a State Duma deputy in December 2007.