Died Honored Artist of Russia, actor of the Gypsy theater “Romen” Peter Demeter. This was reported by “Echo of Moscow” with reference to the relatives of the deceased on Tuesday, June 15.

Demeter died at the age of 80. The cause of death, as well as the date of farewell and funeral were not disclosed.

Peter Demeter was born on December 5, 1941 in Moscow. He graduated from the studio at the Romen Theater, becoming one of the leading actors of the institution in the 60s and 70s. The artist later moved to the stage, together with his wife he created the duet “Roza Dzhelakaeva and Peter Demeter”. He also hosted a series of television programs about Gypsy culture “Under the Gypsy Tent” and “Songs of the Gypsies of the World.”

In May, it was reported that the artist Nikolai Slichenko, who has been the artistic director of the Romen Theater since 1977, was hospitalized. After it became known that the People’s Artist of the USSR was undergoing a routine examination.