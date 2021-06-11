Travis Touchdown returns to madness and must prove what he is capable of to save Earth once again.

The studios responsible for No More Heroes 3, Grasshopper Manufacture and Marvelous, released a new five minute trailer where explain in detail the premise of the game. Travis touchdown must rise through the ranks of the galactic superheroes if he plans to stop the Prince FU and his ten alien assassins.

In this installment, Travis will be more creative in battles.To rank up and enter each battle, you will need to pay a non-affordable fee, and to earn money, Travis will have to complete various missions scattered around. Once you have transferred the necessary money at the ATM, you will receive an invitation to your next meeting.

No More heroes 3 will take advantage of the intuitive controls of the Joy-Con when it comes to fighting. Either with the Beam Katana from Travis or wrestling moves, Grasshopper Manufacture promises that we will enjoy the slash-’em-up style like never before.

Finally, and for the first time in franchise history, Travis will be able to use his Death Glove to activate a series of unique abilities, allowing more strategy in each battle. You can customize his skill tree and try different combinations with the Death Glove to find the style that best suits you in combat.

Unless I am delayed again, No More Heroes 3 will arrive exclusively on Nintendo Switch on August 27.

