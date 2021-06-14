After the surprising conference held by Xbox and Bethesda in the past few hours, the fans of the Redmond house have noticed that on the stage of the showcase (in addition to Hellblade 2) there was a another illustrious absentee, that is Everwild by Rare.

According to what emerged in the last few hours, the absence of the new IP of the British software house would be due to the almost total reboot of the project, after creative direct (Simon Woodroffe) left the team. To suggest this hypothesis we thought the good Jeff Grubb, well-known insider and journalist of VentureBeat.

According to his words, the guys from Rare would have decided to restart production of Everwild from scratch, therefore for the moment the project would be very far from its conclusion.

But that is not all. The well-known videogame insider, in addition to suggesting the reboot of the new IP of the British software house, hypothesized a possible launch window, which, according to him, would be scheduled for 2023 (perhaps).

On the possible exit of Everwild the reporter from VentureBeat it is quite dubious, given that the latter depends on several factors. According to Grubb Xbox has a lot of meat on the fire in 2023, therefore the possibility that the title of Rare could be postponed for another year (2024) she is very tall.

Although at the moment there has not been any official confirmation from Microsoft, or from Rare itself, we advise you to take this information with due precautions, since for now they remain mere rumors.

Waiting to learn more about the story, we remind you that yesterday evening Xbox showed the very first trailer for Forza Horizon 5, in which he not only revealed (once and for all) the location of the next chapter of the saga, but also the release date of the game, set for November 9, 2021.

If you missed the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase, held yesterday at 19:00 (Italian time), at the following link you can retrieve all the announcements made during the conference.