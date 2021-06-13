The remastered Diablo 2: Resurrected will finally spring back to life on 23rd September, for PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S.

As we knew already, this refreshed version of the 20-year-old classic will also include its Lord of Destruction expansion. You’ll also be able to swap back and forth between the game’s up-to-4K resolution or original 800×600 look.

There will also be a Diablo Prime Evil Collection, containing Diablo 2: Resurrected and Diablo 3 Eternal Collection. Pre-order either and you’ll get early access to the game’s August open beta test on certain platforms.

Back in February, Wes spoke to Diablo boss Rod Fergusson and principal designer Rob Gallerani to find out more about the remaster and Blizzard’s plans for Diablo’s big return over the next few years.