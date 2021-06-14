June 14, 2021CommentRecent

We already have a release date for the highly anticipated remake of Diablo 2, which at E3 2021 has been seen in an exciting gameplay trailer that has also served to see the legendary cinematic scenes of the original, improved to show off a spectacular visual finish. The same can be said of the graphics of Diablo 2 Resurrected, which surprise with their imposing staging, the design of the demons and the effects of fire, lightning and other attacks you have access to in this classic action RPG. Eager to play it? September has been Blizzard’s chosen month to take us back to the world of Sanctuary.