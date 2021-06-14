Alessandro di Battista is among the most discussed topics on social networks today. The hashtag #AdessoDIBBA is a huge hit on Twitter

Alessandro Di Battista returns to be talked about, at least as regards Twitter. This morning the hashtags #AdessoDIBBA and WE WAIT FOR YOU IN SEPTEMBER were very popular on the social network of tweets. It all started from a small page that, by spreading the aphorisms of the exile of the 5 Star Movement, brought it back to the platform users. The motivation of @AdessoDIBBA is not clear. In fact, Di Battista’s quotes have obviously collected showers of likes from those who already supported him but also a certain irony from his detractors.

Di Battista is back in fashion with #AdessoDIBBA: “The discussions on the double mandate are disheartening”

In the meantime, Di Battista continues his campaign against the cancellation of the limit of the second term for the pentastellati politicians and the new course dictated by the Movement by Giuseppe Conte. “It is disheartening to read the statements of many parliamentarians of the 5 Star Movement who today – writes Di Battista on Facebook – with the pandemic not yet over, with the middle class collapsing, with Confindustria making good and bad weather and with a social crisis out of the ordinary, they prefer to put their mouth on the double mandate rule, obviously with the aim of canceling it and being able to continue living in the institutions “.

In his invective Di Battista refers to characters such as Senator Gianluca Castaldi, to whom he replies: “I have always maintained (among the thunderous applause of these revisionists pro domo them) that those who frequent the palace too much stop taking care of the needs of to take care of one’s own needs. The struggle against professional politics is itself a political struggle “.