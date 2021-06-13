The Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, Lieutenant-General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, thanked him for the kind gesture of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, after his visit to the hospital, following the illness that recently afflicted the team Tamim and obliged him to remain under care. Medical bed.

Lieutenant-General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim chose to thank him in his own way, through a poem (Nuniya) carrying 21 verses, which he composed while he was on the recovery bed, and he tweeted it via his Twitter account today.

And he said in his tweet: “In the past few days, I suffered from a health problem. Thankfully, the Crown Prince, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Muhammad Al Maktoum, visited me in the hospital. He entered from the left side and offered my left elbow to greet him under these current circumstances. He insisted only to accept.” My head… No matter how much I thank him, I will not pay him his due… I owe you, sir, my whole life.”







