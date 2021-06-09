Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has announced the completion of 92% of the water pumping station project in the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Energy Complex, which has a total cost of 23 million and 100 thousand dirhams, and includes two phases, the first with a capacity of 4.5 million gallons of water per day, and the second with a capacity of 3 million gallons of water. water daily.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, said that the water pumping station in the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Energy Complex, with a total capacity of 7.5 million gallons of desalinated water per day, adopts the latest international technologies in the field of energy-efficient pumping stations. . The station is expected to be completed and connected to Dubai’s water network during this month.

He stressed that the authority is working to develop the water network throughout Dubai through water production, transmission and distribution projects according to the highest standards of availability, reliability and efficiency to meet the rapid growth and keep pace with the demand for water in various regions of the emirate through specific and reliable planning processes based on the latest future foresight tools. Electricity and water infrastructure expansion plans to forecast demand until 2030.

For his part, the Executive Vice President of the Water and Civil Engineering Sector at DEWA, ​​Eng. Abdullah Obaidullah, explained that the water pumping station aims to meet the needs of the various facilities and facilities of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Energy Complex and the area surrounding the complex from water .. indicating that it will work with clean energy. From the collector, it can be controlled remotely via the Water Supervision, Control and Data Collection System (SCADA).



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

